Who Billionaire Reid Hoffman Calls To Feel Inspired

Who does someone who’s already incredibly successful call when they want to dream up new, successful ideas?

Billionaire LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman has three go-to people he calls when he wants to be inspired: Tesla founder Elon Musk, former PayPal CTO Max Levchin, and PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel.

Levchin, Thiel, and Hoffman are all considered part of the “PayPal mafia,” a group of successful people who were early employees or founders at the eBay-owned payment company.

“For macroeconomic, financial, bold models, I’ll call Peter [Thiel],” Hoffman explained to Bloomberg’s Emily Chang. “The intersection of kind of interesting business models or business technology, things like big data, Max Levchin. For a willingness to just think super big [where] risk is not a variable, Elon [Musk].”

When asked what they call him for, Hoffman laughed and said, “A view of the Valley.”

“Like, OK, I’m thinking about X, who are the right people to talk to about X, you know, and what can work on this?” Hoffman said.

