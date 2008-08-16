Who Are This Year's Y Combinator Winners?

Team SAI may have been the only people on the East Coast who weren’t at the Y Combinator Demo Day in Cambridge yesterday. Union Square Ventures’ Fred Wilson flew in from San Francisco, and met up with frequent co-investor Bijan Sabet from Spark Capital; so did Betaworks’ Andy Weissman and a gaggle of other potential investors in Paul Graham’s proteges. Who else went? Pretty much everyone, Xconomy reports:



The house was full—I spotted four folks from General Catalyst, including managing directors David Orfao and Joel Cutler; Akamai co-founder Jonathan Seelig, now a managing director of Globespan Capital Partners; Venrock‘s David Beisel; Jo Tango of Kepha Partners; Don Dodge of Microsoft; and some 80-plus representatives from Google, Walt Disney, and a host of other firms.

Leigh Zarelli was there from New York: she said her firm, Walt Disney, was stepping up its early-stage acquisitions. My favourite out-of-town tale came from Stephanie Robesky of London-based Atomico (founded by some of the Skype and Kazaa founders), who told me that she only discovered yesterday that the event was in Cambridge, MA, and not Cambridge, England. That sent her scurrying for a last-minute aeroplane ticket.

We also have a roster of yesterday’s 21 presenters, courtesy of TechCrunch. What we don’t know: Who stood out, for better or for worse? We talked to one cranky attendee who told us he was unimpressed with the entire lineup. But surely someone was worth talking about there, right? Sound off in comments, or ping us using our anonymous tip box.

