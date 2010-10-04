Who Are The Super Angels? A Comprehensive Guide

For about a week, all anyone could talk about was ‘Angelgate‘, the alleged collusion conspiracy among top super angel investors to force down valuations and squeeze out traditional venture capitalists.



So, just who are these people anyway?

Researchers at ChubbyBrain have put together a comprehensive guide to the super angel firms, how big they are, and what and where they invest.

Just what is a super angel? ChubbyBrain explains:

Since a clear definition of super angel has not surfaced yet, we’ve used what seems to be the more popular definition which is that Super Angels are those that who were angel investors and who have have subsequently raised small funds with which to invest in emerging, young companies.

So, who fits the bill?

500 Startups Key People: Dave McClure Fund Size: $30M Average Investment Size: $25k -- $250 Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 31 (This doesn't include angel investment Dave McClure had previously made on his own) What does 500 Hats invest in? Over 80% of 500 Startups' portfolio is internet companies. A bit more than 10% is in mobile & telecom companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Geographies that 500 Hats invests in? All but one of 50o Startups' companies are based in the US. The vast majority are in California. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: 500 Startups portfolio, 500 Startups team Related entities: Dave McClure (his individual angel investor profile) Felicis Ventures Key People: Aydin Senkut Fund Size: $40M Average Investment Size: $25k -- $150k Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 68 What does Felicis Ventures invest in? Over 80% of Felicis Ventures' portfolio is in internet companies. A little less than 9% is in mobile & telecom companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Geographies that Felicis Ventures invests in? All but two of Felicis Ventures' companies are based in the US. Over 75% are based in California. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Felicis Ventures portfolio, Felicis Ventures team Related entities: Aydin Senkut Floodgate Key People: Mike Maples Jr., Ann Miura-Ko Fund Size: $70M+ Average Investment Size: $150,000 to $1 million Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 56 What industries does Floodgate invest in? Almost 3/4 of Floodgate's portfolio is internet companies. The remaining 25% is a mix of mobile, software, computer hardware & services and business products & services companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) What geographies does Floodgate invest in? With the exception of a single China-based investment, Floodgate invests in the US only. The vast majority of their portfolio is California-based companies followed by Texas. They have also invested occasionally in Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania but these are in the small minority of their investments. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Floodgate portfolio, Floodgate team Related entities: Floodgate was formerly known as Maples Investments Founder Collective Key People: Bill Trenchard, Caterina Fake, Chris Dixon, David Frankel, Eric Paley, Mark Gerson, Micah Rosenbloom, Zach Klein Fund Size: ~$40 million Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 25 What does Founder Collective invest in? Almost 80% of Founder Collective's portfolio is in internet companies. A bit less than 9% is in mobile & telecom companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data)

What geographies does Founder Collective invest in? 100% of Founder Collective's companies are based in the US. The vast majority are in California or New York although they have invested in Massachusetts-based companies as well. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Founder Collective portfolio, Founder Collective team Related entities: Many of the investors and founders of Founder Collective formerly made and continue to make angel investments outside of the fund. Here are links to their individual angel investor profiles: Caterina Fake, Chris Dixon, Zach Klein, Bill Trenchard, Eric Paley Founders Co-op Key People: Andy Sack, Chris DeVore Fund Size: $2.5M (raised in 2008) Average Investment Size: $50k -- $250 Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 12 What does Founders Co-op invest in? Over 80% of Founders Co-op's portfolio is in internet companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data)

Geographies that Founders Co-op invests in? 100% of Founders Co-op's companies are based in the US. The vast majority of companies are Washington State. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Founders Co-op portfolio, Founders Co-op team Harrison Metal Key People: Michael Dearing. Erik Rannala Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 29 What does Harrison Metal invest in? Over 80% of Harrison Metal's portfolio is comprised of Internet companies and 10% is Mobile. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Geographies that Harrison Metal invests in? Harrison Metal's investments are currently based exclusively in the United States, with the vast majority in California. The firm also has limited investment in New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania-based companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Harrison Metal's portfolio, Harrison Metals' team IA Ventures Key People: Roger Ehrenberg, Brad Gillespie Fund Size: ~$25 million Average Investment Size: $150,000 to $1 million Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 12 What does IA Ventures invest in? Over 80% of IA Ventures portfolio is in internet companies. A bit less than 9% is in both mobile & telecom and software companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) What geographies does IA Ventures invest in? The majority of IA Ventures' portfolio are in California or New York although they have invested in Massachusetts-based companies as well. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data)

Related links: IA Ventures' portfolio, IA Ventures team Related entities: Roger Ehrenberg formerly made angel investments via his own angel investment entity, IA Capital. Here are links to these profiles: Roger Ehrenberg, IA Capital Partners K9 Ventures Key People: Manu Kumar Average Investment Size: $100,000 to $1M Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 7 What does K9 Ventures invest in? Over 80% of K9 Ventures' portfolio is in internet companies with the remainder being focused on mobile software & telecom. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Geographies that K9 Ventures invests in? 100% of K9 Ventures' portfolio companies are based in the United States, and more specifically within the San Francisco / Bay area. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: K9 Ventures portfolio Lerer Ventures Key People: Kenneth Lerer, Ben Lerer Fund Size: ~$7 million Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 15 Average Investment Size: $150,000 to $1 million What does Lerer Media Ventures invest in? Over 90% of Lerer Media Ventures' portfolio is in internet companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) What geographies does Lerer Media Ventures invest in? The vast majority of Lerer Media's investments are NYC-based companies. They have a few investments outside of New York in California and Texas. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Lerer Media Ventures' portfolio, Lerer Media Ventures' people Lowercase Capital Key People: Chris Sacca Fund Size: $28M+ Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 40 What does Lowercase Capital invest in? 75% of Lowercase Capital's investments have been in Internet companies, followed by roughly 20% in Mobile, 5% in Software. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Geographies that Lowercase Capital invests in? 92% of Lowercase Capital's investments have been in the United States, followed by 5% in the UK and 3% in Canada. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Lowercase Capital's portfolio Related entities: Chris Sacca's angel investment portfolio Social Leverage Key People: Howard Lindzon Average Investment Size: $100,000 to $500,000 Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 13 What does Social Leverage invest in? Over 75% of Social Leverage's portfolio is in internet companies with the remainder being invested in software firms. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) What geographies does Social Leverage invest in? A majority of Social Leverage's investments are based in the US but they do invest overseas. Within the US, the fund invests primarily in New York and California but based on investment history is open to other US states as well. Related links: Social Leverage portfolio, Social Leverage people Related entities: Howard Lindzon has invested as an angel investor on his own before as well as via other investment vehicles. Here are links to these profiles: Howard Lindzon, Knight's Bridge Capital Partners SofttechVC SV Angel Key People: Ron Conway, David Lee, Mike Ghaffary, Kevin Carter and Topher Conway Fund Size: $20M+ Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 33 (many of Ron Conway's historical investments were made by him personally or through Baseline Ventures. Links to those are below) What does SV Angel invest in? 86.5% of SV Angel's investments have been in Internet companies, followed by 13.5% in Mobile. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Geographies that SV Angel invests in? 100% of SV Angel's portfolio companies are based in the United States, predominantly in California but also including New York, Massachusetts, Washington and Rhode Island. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: SV Angel portfolio, SV Angel team Related entities: SV Angel's founding partners include Ron Conway and David Lee who also maintain individual portfolios as angel investors. Conway also invested through Baseline Ventures in the past. Thrive Capital Key People: Joshua Kushner Fund Size: $10M (launched summer 2010) Average Investment Size: $100k -- $150k Number of Portfolio Companies / Investments: 15 What does Thrive Capital invest in? 100% of Thrive Capital's portfolio is in internet companies. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Geographies that Thrive Capital invests in? All Thrive Capital's companies are based in the US. The vast majority of companies are based in New York. (note: this is based on actual investment portfolio company data) Related links: Thrive Capital portfolio Related entities: Joshua Kushner

