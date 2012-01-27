Who Are The People In That Iconic 2005 Facebook Video, And Where Are They Now?

Photo: Derek Franzese via YouTube

Last summer, the Huffington Post dug up an old interview with Mark Zuckerberg from 2005 from YouTube. It was filmed for a documentary on young entrepreneurs that was never aired.It was shot in Facebook’s Palo Alto office at the time, and was interspersed with scenes of early Facebook employees around a keg.



With Facebook’s IPO coming up in the next few months, some of these people may soon be very wealthy.

Who are they? What are they doing now? We decided to find out.

This is Facebook's first administrator Susie Stenson. She's still there. That's cofounder Dustin Moskovitz doing a kegstand. Here's a clearer shot of him drinking a beer. Moskowitz recently launched Asana, which is sort of like a version of Facebook for enterprises. Here he is talking at TechCrunch Disrupt last fall. Ezra Callahan was holding one of Moskowitz's legs up. He was in charge of internal communications for the company. He quit Facebook in 2010, and his LinkedIn profile doesn't list a new job. He posts quite a bit on Quora, which is where we found this picture. The guy pumping the keg in that first picture, and holding the beer in this picture, is Mark Slee. He's still a product manager at Facebook. Here he is in 2008, showing off the then-new profile pages. The guy behind Slee is Steve Chen. He later went on to cofound YouTube. Chen is now famous enough to be featured alongside his old boss in an exhibit of famous tech founders painted by Egbert Scheffer. Most recently, Chen joined YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley to start a new company. They bought social bookmarking service Delicious from Yahoo. This is early Facebook designer Andrew McCollum sitting with an unnamed friend. He created the company's first logo. He left the in 2006 and is now an angel investor and entrepreneur in residence at NEA and Flybridge Partners. The guy in the green shirt is Karel Baloun, who wrote a book on the early days of Facebook and was in charge of scaling. Now he's got a startup called I2We, which does custom app design for Facebook. Who's that lady? A reliable source has told us it's NOT Naomi Gleit as we originally thought. The interviewer? Ray Hafner, who made the documentary with Derek Franzese.. He's now a lawyer in Houston. And of course CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who had just turned 21 at the time. Here's the whole video. Now, check out who gets rich off the Facebook IPO... Meet Facebook's Soon To Be Billionaires→

