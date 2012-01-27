Who Are The People In That Iconic 2005 Facebook Video, And Where Are They Now?

Photo: Derek Franzese via YouTube
Last summer, the Huffington Post dug up an old interview with Mark Zuckerberg from 2005 from YouTube. It was filmed for a documentary on young entrepreneurs that was never aired.It was shot in Facebook’s Palo Alto office at the time, and was interspersed with scenes of early Facebook employees around a keg.
With Facebook’s IPO coming up in the next few months, some of these people may soon be very wealthy.
Who are they? What are they doing now? We decided to find out.
Moskowitz recently launched Asana, which is sort of like a version of Facebook for enterprises. Here he is talking at TechCrunch Disrupt last fall.
Ezra Callahan was holding one of Moskowitz's legs up. He was in charge of internal communications for the company.
He quit Facebook in 2010, and his LinkedIn profile doesn't list a new job. He posts quite a bit on Quora, which is where we found this picture.
He's still a product manager at Facebook. Here he is in 2008, showing off the then-new profile pages.
Chen is now famous enough to be featured alongside his old boss in an exhibit of famous tech founders painted by Egbert Scheffer. Most recently, Chen joined YouTube cofounder Chad Hurley to start a new company. They bought social bookmarking service Delicious from Yahoo.
This is early Facebook designer Andrew McCollum sitting with an unnamed friend. He created the company's first logo.
He left the in 2006 and is now an angel investor and entrepreneur in residence at NEA and Flybridge Partners.
The guy in the green shirt is Karel Baloun, who wrote a book on the early days of Facebook and was in charge of scaling.
The interviewer? Ray Hafner, who made the documentary with Derek Franzese.. He's now a lawyer in Houston.
