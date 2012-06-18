Who Are The Most Powerful Women In Mobile Advertising?

T-Mobile’s Carly Foulkes: surely NOT the most influential woman in mobile advertising.

In Business Insider’s recent ranking of the most important people in mobile advertising, the Mobile Power List 2012, we noted one depressing anomaly: All the prominent executives on the list are men.Since publishing the list, we’ve received a LOT of feedback about the lack of female talent named on it, both in the comments and in emails from readers.



So let’s put this right.

We’d like to know who you think the most important women in the mobile advertising business are. To nominate an executive, first look at the methodology we use to assess an executive’s influence in the business. Then:

You can nominate executives in the ad agency business, from ad sales businesses, from networks and exchanges, and from device companies — as long as mobile ads are the core of their job.

If you are nominating a woman from your own company, we ask you to ALSO nominate two other executives from different or competing companies, to ensure that your nominations aren’t self-serving and to make sure our list isn’t too fluffy. Those last two nominations will be treated in confidence — no one will know who you named from other companies.

Then send an email to [email protected] insider.com or [email protected] explaining why you believe the executive should be on the list. Consider her achievements, the size of the business she runs, and consider how closely watched she is by executives at competing companies.

Lastly, if you have a nice big photo of the executive, please attach that to your email along with photo credit information and confirmation that we can publish it should the executive make the list.

We’ll combine all your nominations with our own research and contacts in the mobile ad industry, and when we feel our data is sufficiently complete, we’ll publish a ranking of the most powerful women in mobile advertising.

Get to work!

