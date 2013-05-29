Who Are The Most Powerful People In Mobile Advertising?

A few of the people on the 2012 list.

It’s time once again to rank the most powerful people in mobile advertising. And, as usual, we want your input.



Take a look at last year’s list, and also our list of the most powerful women in mobile advertising. And then tell us who should be on the list this year.

Perhaps just as important, tell us who from last year should NOT make this year’s ranking.

Here are the rules:

You can nominate executives in the ad agency business, from ad sales businesses, from networks and exchanges, and from device companies and wireless carriers — as long as mobile ads are the core of their job.

You must ALSO nominate two other executives from different or competing companies, to ensure that your nominations aren’t self-serving. Those last two nominations will be treated in confidence — no one will know who you named from other companies.

Then send an email to [email protected] explaining why you believe the executive should be on the list. Consider their achievements, the size of the business they run, and consider how closely watched they are by executives at competing companies. We will weight in favour of hard numbers over percentages, and actual dollars over “reach.” (Self-serving nominations, and nominations that contain mushy, non-specific metrics will be weighted against the nominee.)

Lastly, if you have a nice, big photo of the executive, please attach that to your email along with photo credit information and confirmation that we can publish it should the executive make the list.

DEADLINE FOR NOMINATIONS: June 7.

We’ll combine all your nominations with our own research and contacts in the mobile ad industry, and when we feel our data is sufficiently complete, we’ll publish a ranking of the most powerful people in mobile advertising.

