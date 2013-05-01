Who Are The Most Creative People In Social Media Marketing?

Burberry’s Facebook page.

We’re currently compiling our annual ranking of the most creative people in social media marketing.



And we want your help.

Creativity in social media marketing is completely different than traditional media. The media-agnostic idea — rather than the words or visuals — is the key. Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and all the others all have distinct advantages over TV and print. But there are disadvantages, too. Solving that problem is the key to unlocking social media for brands.

So, you tell us who’s really killing it in social media marketing. Nominees can be agency execs or client-side marketers.

We will rank the nominees based on their creativity and innovation, weighting the list in favour of executives at large companies, or agencies who have big corporate clients (it’s easy to be creative at a startup; less so at a multinational packaged goods company).

Here are the criteria. Nominations that fail to follow these criteria will be downgraded in our review process, in order to punish lazy, self-serving or otherwise fluffy nominations.

Email Laura Stampler, [email protected] , by Monday, May 6.

, by Monday, May 6. Send the name of your nominee(s), his or her company and job title, and why he or she is the most creative in the field.

Give specific, detailed examples of actual work they have done. We like using visuals, so try to include images illustrating their work.

Send us a photo of the nominee that we have permission to publish.

NOMINATE A COMPETITOR. It’s important that we have the best of the best, so we need to know who the competition is. This is a requirement! This means another creative individual in the social media marketing world who doesn’t work at your company. Nominations will be kept confidential. Emails that do not contain a competitor will be downgraded in our ranking.

We want to know who’s dominating the industry; now is the time to let us know.

