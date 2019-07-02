Marvel’s next big superhero group movie is called ‘Eternals.’ Here’s the cast and who they’re playing.

Who are The Eternals? They’re a group of superheroes who were first introduced in the comics in the 1970s.

Introduced in 1976 , the Jack Kirby comic introduces three different groups that were created by celestial Gods: the Deviants (a group that was constantly at war), humans, and the immortal Eternals of which there are more than 30. Over the years, there have been several iterations of the group.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con that the group of immortals has been on Earth for 35,000 years, among the MCU. At some point, however, that changed because the new film places the Eternals on Earth 7,000 years ago.

The movie also made a couple of other changes. Many of the characters, for instance, were gender-swapped from their original versions.

In the comics, since they were all cut from the same cloth, the majority of the Eternals all have similar superhuman abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly. In the film, that’s not the case. Their shared cosmic energy has manifested as different powers in each Eternal.

From Richard Madden to Angelina Jolie, keep reading to meet the cast and see who they will be playing.