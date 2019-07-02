Search

Marvel’s next big superhero group movie is called ‘Eternals.’ Here’s the cast and who they’re playing.

Kirsten Acuna
Kit Harington, Lia McHugh, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Angelina Jolie, Nate Moore, Louis D’Esposito, Chloé Zhao, Kevin Feige, and Victoria Alonso at the world premiere of ‘Eternals.’ Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
  • Marvel’s next movie, “Eternals,” is out November 5.
  • The new superhero group film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.
  • Here’s what you should know about the Eternals and the characters each actor will play.
Who are The Eternals? They’re a group of superheroes who were first introduced in the comics in the 1970s.
The eternals cast marvel
Meet the ‘Eternals.’ Marvel Studios
Introduced in 1976, the Jack Kirby comic introduces three different groups that were created by celestial Gods: the Deviants (a group that was constantly at war), humans, and the immortal Eternals of which there are more than 30. Over the years, there have been several iterations of the group.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con that the group of immortals has been on Earth for 35,000 years, among the MCU. At some point, however, that changed because the new film places the Eternals on Earth 7,000 years ago.

The movie also made a couple of other changes. Many of the characters, for instance, were gender-swapped from their original versions.

In the comics, since they were all cut from the same cloth, the majority of the Eternals all have similar superhuman abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly. In the film, that’s not the case. Their shared cosmic energy has manifested as different powers in each Eternal.

From Richard Madden to Angelina Jolie, keep reading to meet the cast and see who they will be playing.

Salma Hayek is playing a gender-swapped version of Ajak, the leader of the Eternals.
Salma Hayek as Ajak
The character wore a bright purple and orange getup with a headdress when first introduced in the comics. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
Ajak was first introduced as a man in the second issue of “The Eternals.”

The character was worshipped by the Incans as Tecumotzin and was buried deep in an Incan tomb to sleep until awoken by Ikaris. This Eternal also fought in the Trojan War.

In the film, Ajak is a motherly figure, beloved and respected by the entire group. She has the power to heal and to communicate with the Celestials who watch over the universe.

Hayek shared her excitement for the gender-swapped role on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls … this is OUR time !!!!” Hayek wrote in July 2019

“Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden plays Ikaris, one of the leaders of the Eternals.
Richard Madden plays Ikaris in Eternals, vs comic character
Ikaris appeared in ‘Eternals’ No. 1 released in 1976. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
When Ikaris is first introduced in the comics, he’s undercover as a human on Earth named Ike Harris.

In the film, Marvel Studios describes the character as “all powerful.” Ikaris has the ability to fly and shoot beams from his eyes. 

His strength and powers seem pretty similar to Superman. A child in “Eternals” even mistakes him for the DC hero.

Gemma Chan plays Sersi who adores humans.
Gemma Chan as Sersi
In the comics, the character is also known as the Mistress of Illusions. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
In the comics, Sersi is an Eternal who willingly lives among humans in New York City and becomes a member of the Avengers.

In “Eternals,” Sersi has taken a job at the Natural History Museum in London and has the ability to manipulate matter. For instance, she can transform a bus into flower petals simply with the touch of her hand.

Chan’s casting makes her one of just five people to play multiple Marvel characters.

Angelina Jolie is playing the role of the warrior Thena.
Angelina Jolie as Thena
Thena has golden hair and usually wears a fully golden suit with a headdress. She’s described in the original comics as emulating perfection. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
Thena was born in Olympia and is the daughter of Zuras (not to be mistaken with Zeus). 

In the comics, she has a secret love affair with the Eternals’ enemy, Kro. There, Thena can also fly, has super strength, and super speed.

In the film, Thena is one of the group’s strongest warriors and is able to use cosmic energy to create weapons to fight in battle.

Don Lee (aka Dong-seok Ma) was cast as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal.
Don Lee as Gilgamesh
Don Lee is a very popular actor in South Korea. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
In the comics, Gilgamesh is first introduced as the Forgotten One, an Eternal that was exiled from his kind by Zuras because he spent too much time around humans. 

Because of that, the character became known by several legendary aliases, including Hercules, Beowulf, and Gilgamesh. He eventually joined the Avengers in the comics. 

In “Eternals,” Gilgamesh is good friends with Thena. The group’s strongest hero, behind all of the muscle is a kind soul (and a good cook).

If you’re not familiar with actor Don Lee, he’s a fan-favorite from the excellent zombie movie “Train to Busan,” which is available on Netflix.

“The Walking Dead” actress Lauren Ridloff is playing a gender-flipped version of Makkari.
Lauren Ridloff as Makkari in Eternals vs comics
Lauren Ridloff, who plays the character, is a deaf actress. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
Makkari is a speedster, who’s described as impatient in the comics. Also known as Mercury, the character has a vibrant red suit and mask in the comics.

According to the film’s production notes, Makkari is “the fastest woman in the universe.” In the film, she’s a little bit of a trickster who starts collecting artifacts from across history. (She’d probably get along with Loki.)

Ridloff, who will play the first deaf hero in the MCU, joined “TWD” on season nine and instantly became a fan-favorite.  

 

Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”) is playing Kingo, a famous Bollywood action star.
Kingo in Eternals vs comics
The character’s full name is Kingo Sunen in the comics. The character first appeared in issue No. 11 of ‘The Eternals.’ Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
In the comics, Kingo is supposed to be one of the most skilled swordsmen on Earth. He spent so much time training with Samurai that he transitioned into becoming a famous Japanese action star.

Marvel changes up Kingo’s character vastly, instead making him into a famous Bollywood star. Since Kingo can’t tell the world he’s a superhero, he decides to become super famous.

When he’s fighting with the Eternals, he can emit energy blasts from his fingers. He’s the funniest of the group and extremely confident.

Lia McHugh is playing a gender-swapped version of Sprite who looks young, but is actually thousands of years old.
Sprite eternals actor
Sprite is always causing trouble for the Eternals. Marvel Studios/Marvel Comics
In the comics, Sprite is a young boy who’s able to change his appearance. Despite looking like a young teen, the Eternal is pretty old. He just can’t age. 

Because of that, the young-looking Eternal likes to play tricks, often at the expense of his own kind.

In the film, Sprite can also alter her appearance, duplicate herself, and make herself and others invisible. She longs for a more normal life since she’s eternally stuck in the body of a teen and is treated as such.

Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta”) is playing Phastos, one of the smartest people in the MCU.
Phastos in Eternals
Phastos was first introduced in 1985’s ‘The Eternals’ No. 1. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
Unlike the other Eternals, Phastos was introduced later in the comics in 1985. In the comics, he made Kingo’s sword as he’s an engineer and inventor.

The movie keeps Phastos’ roots as a “master inventor,” creating technology to help advance (and sometimes harm) mankind.

Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) will play Druig.
Barry Keoghan druig eternals
Barry Keoghan was at Disney’s D23 Expo. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
In the comics, Druig was a member of the KGB and Ikaris’ cousin.

In the film, he can control other’s minds. He’s frustrated that he’s not allowed to interfere with and easily solve human conflict. Marvel Studios describes the character as an “aloof loner.” 

“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington was cast as Dane Whitman, a non-Eternal, who becomes a character known as Black Knight in the comics.
Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman in Eternals
Dane Whitman makes his first appearance in ‘Avengers’ No. 47 in 1967. Here he is as his alter ego, Black Knight, on the cover of ‘Avengers’ No. 48. Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics
Richard Madden won’t be the only “GoT” star entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, Whitman is a physicist who took over the mantle of the Black Knight from his uncle. Though he may not be super-powered like the Eternals, he’s quite skilled with a sword.

In the comics, Black Knight started a relationship with Sersi.

The film version of Whitman is a human who works at the Natural History Museum in London. He’s also dating Sersi, but things are a bit complicated.

Harington told Insider he liked this role after “Game of Thrones” because there’s “a lightness” to Whitman.

“There’s a comedic element that was different from other stuff that I get offered, and the future looked quite interesting,” Harington said. We’ll have to wait and see if this version of Whitman also becomes the Black Knight.

There are a few noteworthy Eternals who haven’t been announced that we’re expecting to see in the movie.
The eternals marvel
Kro (in purple) is among some of the characters from the ‘Eternals’ characters who have not been announced for the film. Marvel Comics
Those aren’t the only Eternals. There are well over 30 of them since the group’s introduction in the comic.

Among the ones that were not announced were Zuras (Thena’s father), who doesn’t appear in the film, and Domo, an immortal Eternal who answered to Zuras. The latter is the name of the Eternal’s ship in the film.

About the Author
