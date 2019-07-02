Marvel’s next big superhero group movie is called ‘Eternals.’ Here’s the cast and who they’re playing.

- Marvel’s next movie, “Eternals,” is out November 5.
- The new superhero group film stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani.
- Here’s what you should know about the Eternals and the characters each actor will play.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con that the group of immortals has been on Earth for 35,000 years, among the MCU. At some point, however, that changed because the new film places the Eternals on Earth 7,000 years ago.
The movie also made a couple of other changes. Many of the characters, for instance, were gender-swapped from their original versions.
In the comics, since they were all cut from the same cloth, the majority of the Eternals all have similar superhuman abilities, including super strength and the ability to fly. In the film, that’s not the case. Their shared cosmic energy has manifested as different powers in each Eternal.
The character was worshipped by the Incans as Tecumotzin and was buried deep in an Incan tomb to sleep until awoken by Ikaris. This Eternal also fought in the Trojan War.
In the film, Ajak is a motherly figure, beloved and respected by the entire group. She has the power to heal and to communicate with the Celestials who watch over the universe.
Hayek shared her excitement for the gender-swapped role on Instagram.
“I’m so excited to join the Marvel family as Ajak, the mother of all Eternals. It used to be the father of all Eternals, but girls … this is OUR time !!!!” Hayek wrote in July 2019.
In the film, Marvel Studios describes the character as “all powerful.” Ikaris has the ability to fly and shoot beams from his eyes.
His strength and powers seem pretty similar to Superman. A child in “Eternals” even mistakes him for the DC hero.
In “Eternals,” Sersi has taken a job at the Natural History Museum in London and has the ability to manipulate matter. For instance, she can transform a bus into flower petals simply with the touch of her hand.
Chan’s casting makes her one of just five people to play multiple Marvel characters.
In the comics, she has a secret love affair with the Eternals’ enemy, Kro. There, Thena can also fly, has super strength, and super speed.
In the film, Thena is one of the group’s strongest warriors and is able to use cosmic energy to create weapons to fight in battle.
Because of that, the character became known by several legendary aliases, including Hercules, Beowulf, and Gilgamesh. He eventually joined the Avengers in the comics.
In “Eternals,” Gilgamesh is good friends with Thena. The group’s strongest hero, behind all of the muscle is a kind soul (and a good cook).
If you’re not familiar with actor Don Lee, he’s a fan-favorite from the excellent zombie movie “Train to Busan,” which is available on Netflix.
According to the film’s production notes, Makkari is “the fastest woman in the universe.” In the film, she’s a little bit of a trickster who starts collecting artifacts from across history. (She’d probably get along with Loki.)
Ridloff, who will play the first deaf hero in the MCU, joined “TWD” on season nine and instantly became a fan-favorite.
Marvel changes up Kingo’s character vastly, instead making him into a famous Bollywood star. Since Kingo can’t tell the world he’s a superhero, he decides to become super famous.
When he’s fighting with the Eternals, he can emit energy blasts from his fingers. He’s the funniest of the group and extremely confident.
Because of that, the young-looking Eternal likes to play tricks, often at the expense of his own kind.
In the film, Sprite can also alter her appearance, duplicate herself, and make herself and others invisible. She longs for a more normal life since she’s eternally stuck in the body of a teen and is treated as such.
The movie keeps Phastos’ roots as a “master inventor,” creating technology to help advance (and sometimes harm) mankind.
In the film, he can control other’s minds. He’s frustrated that he’s not allowed to interfere with and easily solve human conflict. Marvel Studios describes the character as an “aloof loner.”
In the comics, Black Knight started a relationship with Sersi.
The film version of Whitman is a human who works at the Natural History Museum in London. He’s also dating Sersi, but things are a bit complicated.
Harington told Insider he liked this role after “Game of Thrones” because there’s “a lightness” to Whitman.
“There’s a comedic element that was different from other stuff that I get offered, and the future looked quite interesting,” Harington said. We’ll have to wait and see if this version of Whitman also becomes the Black Knight.
Among the ones that were not announced were Zuras (Thena’s father), who doesn’t appear in the film, and Domo, an immortal Eternal who answered to Zuras. The latter is the name of the Eternal’s ship in the film.