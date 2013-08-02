Who Are The Best PR People In The Tech Industry? We're Seeking Nominations

Shannon Stubo-Brayton leads communication at LinkedIn

Behind every great tech company is a person, or team of people, who make sure that company puts its best foot forward. These are the public relations professionals who often work tirelessly behind-the-scenes.



Although the relationship between PR people and reporters can often be rocky, some PR folks really make our jobs easier. It’s time for our annual shout-out to them: Our PR 50 list of the best communications pros in the tech industry.

We’re fairly sure we already know who most of them are. But we also wanted to give you a chance to tell us about the fabulous PR person at your company.

So we’ve posted a nomination form where you can do just that. Deadline for nominations is August 15.

We’re looking for people who are …

connected, dealing with high visibility tech companies, well-known investors or other tech industry luminaries.

effective, well-known for pitching great tech stories and getting reporters info on tight deadlines.

influential, people known outside of the companies they represent.

(Special note: Please don’t email the nominations or email us asking us if we got the nominations. We promise will look at all nominations submitted via the form below.)

Feel free to share this story with your favourite PR social network, too.

Loading…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.