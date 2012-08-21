Who Are The 30 Most Creative Advertisers Under 30?

Photo: Mad Men

Attention advertising world: Business Insider needs you.We are putting together a list of the 30 most creative advertising talents under 30, and we need your help to hone in on the next generation of bigwigs.



Advertising is all about staying relevant, and who better to create exciting new developments than the under 30 crowd?

Here’s the deal:

Please email your nominees to [email protected] Include their age, agency, and examples of their work/explanation of why they deserve it.

Include their age, agency, and examples of their work/explanation of why they deserve it. If possible, send over a picture of the nominee as well.

If you’re nominating someone from your own company … or yourself … we ask that you include someone else from a rival agency to keep things fair. In fact, the more nominations the merrier. We promise that we won’t reveal who you nominated. Although we are asking for photos, don’t worry about sending headshots for rival creatives.

Send over your submissions by Tuesday, August 28. Email if any issues arise.

We look forward to a very full inbox of talented, young creatives.

Need some inspiration?

Meet the 37 creatives most lusted after by rival agencies>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.