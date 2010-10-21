Who Are Our Friends In Afghanistan? Who Are Enemies? Does Anybody Know?

Photo: wikipedia

Who are our enemies in Afghanistan?Who are our friends?



Does anybody actually know?

We read Dexter Filkins’s New York Times story today on how NATO is setting up negotiations between the Afghan government and Taliban “leaders” and it left us depressed and confused.

Apparently the top Taliban leader, a guy named Mullah Muhammad Omar, is actually a plant by Pakistan security forces – “essentially a prisoner of the Pakistani security establishment,” in Filkins’ words.

Pakistan is supposed to be our ally. The Taliban is supposed to be our enemy. How is that the leader of our enemy is in the pocket of our friends?

What’s more, the Afghan president, Hamid Karzai supposedly goes around telling his own constituents that the US is responsible for some of the suicide bombing attacks on civilians. Meanwhile, Karzai’s brother is apparently an opium tycoon, getting rich off of government corruption.

But who are we to complain about corruption in the Afghan government? Some of the most corrupt people over there are on the CIA’s payroll.

Anyway, all this is just a small part of why we think its outrageous that the defence budget is north of $700 Billion.

All our borrowed money is going toward fight in which we have no idea what side we’re on.

