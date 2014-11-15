Inside The Glamorous Lives Of Anna Wintour's 3 Vogue Assistants

The role of Anna Wintour’s assistant was made famous after allegedly being the subject of the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”
While the job of assisting Vogue magazine’s editor-in-chief can be tense at times, it also has its perks — like attending the star-studded Met Ball or meeting President Obama.
The Daily Front Row recently revealed the identities of Wintour’s three current assistants, and they’re just as fabulous as you imagined.
Rey-Hanna Vakili, Lily Stav Gildor, and Lili Goksenin are the lucky three also known as #TeamAW.
Behind Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour…
AP Photo/Thibault Camus