Here Is Everything We Know About Who Will Be Advertising In Super Bowl 2012

The Super Bowl is, for lack of a better phrase, the Super Bowl of the advertising world.The big game may still be weeks away, but advertisers’ wheels have been turning for months to create the perfect Super Bowl spot. Only a handful of 30-second ad spots were left in September, and all 70 slots were filled by Thanksgiving.



But the 30-second chance to enter the living room of as many as 111 million viewers — the Super Bowl has set the record for the most watched telecast for two years in a row — comes at quite a price. A spokesperson for NBC Sports told Business Insider that while the average cost of a half-minute spot was $3.5 million, some advertisers shelled out as much as $4 million.

That’s up from last year’s average of $3 million per 30-second slot when the Super Bowl aired on Fox. It cost only $2.2 million in 2001 and under $1 million only 20 years ago.

Still, Chris McCloskey, a spokesperson for NBC Sports, told Bloomberg that a few ad buyers have expressed interest in selling their spots if another company offered to pay for their time.

So what can we expect from what are sure to be some of the best (and worse… remember Groupon?) commercials of the year?

While most companies have been hush-hush about their ads’ content, Ad Age reported that viewers can anticipate longer and more story-based Super Bowl ads as opposed ot quick 30-second spots.

“If you’re going to speak to 111 million people, do you really want to tell a fart joke?” Matt MacDonald, executive creative director at WPP’s JWT New York told Brian Steinberg of Ad Age.

Perhaps this is a lesson learned from VW’s wickedly popular, story-based commercial about a little boy in a Darth Vader costume that premiered during the 2011 Super Bowl. “The Force” has pulled in over 45 million views on Facebook since airing last February.

VW, along with the usual suspects of Toyota, Kia, Pepsi, Coke, and GoDaddy, to name a few, will all be returning to the Super Bowl. They will be joined by newcomers Dannon Yogurt — sure to be one of the healthiest foods advertised during the game — and Century 21.

Not all brands, however, will be going the ad agency route. Doritos is continuing its “Crash the Super Bowl” campaign in which fans will vote for the user-created ad that they want to play during the Super Bowl. Chevy has been inspired to use crowdsourcing, as well.

While most advertisers have kept their content hush-hush, some controversies have already emerged.

Over 40,000 people are protesting a Skechers ad that is said to feature greyhound racing (and Mark Cuban). Ad Age has also reported that General Motors is trying to expand on their commercial time by placing their cars in other companies’ advertisements.

NBC Sports told Business Insider that ads will be screened by NBC and the NFL for approval prior to the game.

Assuming the ads make the cut, viewers will be able to watch the ads over and over again if they are watching the game when its streaming online. Although an NBC spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that the live stream will feature different ads than those which will be played on TV, viewers will be able to watch the real Super Bowl ads on demand shortly after they broadcast.

For those watching television at home, the mobile app Shazam will also allow users to identify one third of the Super Bowl spots by sound.

