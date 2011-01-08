This Man's Company Loves Money Printing

CNBC spoke to the CEO of Fortress Paper, Chad Wasilenkoff. His company prints the euro and is the sole printer of the Swiss Franc. He’s bullish on QE.



0:30 “With quantitative that’s going on right now, it is very, very busy these days.”

1:00 We look for industries out of favour. We’ve moved into Rayon, by buying a mill in Canada.

2:00 We bought a mill in Quebec, we put people back to work, we’re adding more now. We’re looking to add 3,000 workers.

2:20 Forestry sector is in decline overall; we’re one of the few sectors expanding.

2:50 No problem passing through cost increases. Bank notes, main impute is cotton, we’re passing those rising costs on. $45,000 a ton for bank note paper.

3:50 No evidence of decline in bank note demand in China. But we’re working with them to improve the security features of their currency.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.