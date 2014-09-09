The Ousted Cofounder Who Sued Tinder For Sexual Harassment Settled The Suit

Getty Images/Michael Buckner Whitney Wolfe, who sued Tinder for sexual harassment.

Whitney Wolfe, the ousted cofounder who sued Tinder and its parent company IAC for sexual harassment, settled the case for an undisclosed amount, BuzzFeed’s Sapna Maheshwari reports.

“Whitney’s lawsuit against Tinder has been resolved (without admission of wrongdoing),” John Mullan, a partner at Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP, the firm representing Wolfe, said in an email to BuzzFeed.

“She is proud of her role as a co-founder of Tinder and of the role she played in the app’s success. She is now pleased to be able to focus her energy, talents, and ideas on exciting new opportunities.”

Wolfe first filed the case in June 2014. In it, she alleged that Tinder cofounders Justin Mateen and CEO Sean Rad sexually harassed her during the majority of her employment at Tinder, calling her a slut and a liar, among other things.

She claims Mateen and Rad took away her cofounder status because they said five founders was “too many” and because she’s a woman. Mateen, who Wolfe dated on-and-off for a year, allegedly told Wolfe it was “slutty” to be the cofounder of a “hook up” app like Tinder.

