Report: Ousted Tinder Cofounder Settled Her Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against The Company For 'Just Over $1 Million'

Getty Images/Michael Buckner Whitney Wolfe, an ousted Tinder cofounder, made just over $US1 million after settling a sexual harassment lawsuit with Tinder and IAC.

Tinder has had a turbulent year. In June, Whitney Wolfe, who was listed as a cofounder and later ousted from the company, sued Tinder and its parent company IAC for sexual harassment.

The sexual harassment lawsuit was settled in September. Initial reports disclosed that Tinder/IAC and Wolfe had settled for “an undisclosed sum.”

Forbes now reports that Wolfe netted “just over” $US1 million from the settlement.

Wolfe alleged that Rad and Tinder cofounder Justin Mateen sexually harassed her. She said she endured the harassment for most of the time she was employed at Tinder, Business Insider’s Alyson Shontell reported when Wolfe first filed the lawsuit this summer.

Wolfe claimed she was called a slut and a liar, and that after she and Mateen broke up after dating on-and-off in 2013, Mateen became “verbally controlling and abusive” toward her. She said Mateen’s actions after their breakup allegedly forced her to resign from Tinder.

She also said she had her cofounder title removed by Rad and Mateen because having five co-founders was “too many.” Mateen allegedly also told Wolfe it would be considered “slutty” for her to be a cofounder of a “hookup” app like Tinder.

“Whitney’s lawsuit against Tinder has been resolved (without admission of wrongdoing),” John Mullan, a partner at Rudy, Exelrod, Zieff & Lowe, LLP, the firm representing Wolfe, said in an email to BuzzFeed in September.

“She is proud of her role as a cofounder of Tinder and of the role she played in the app’s success. She is now pleased to be able to focus her energy, talents, and ideas on exciting new opportunities.”

In other Tinder news, the company’s CEO Sean Rad decided to step down on Tuesday.

