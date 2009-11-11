Whitney Tilson: Go "All-In" On The Safest, Most Solid Plays You Can Find

Whitney Tilson appeared on Bloomberg earlier and talked about the investment strategy of T2 Partners. First, they go on the offensive when certain sectors are just hitting the bottom.



“You look in the most distressed areas of the market… Going all-in, fully invested, buying the cheapest, most out of favour stuff.”

Next, they play some defence to avoid the influx of bulls in the market. Basically, you invest in “very safe, blue chips like Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, Microsoft, Yahoo.”

Hm… sounds like one of our own interviews. Watch Tilson on Bloomberg here:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.