Whitney Tilson's Monster Presentation On AIG, Netflix And Two Brand New Stock Picks

Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, who now runs Kase Capital, gave two new stock picks at the Value Investing Congress in Las Vegas this week.



Tilson, the co-founder of the Value Investing Congress, likes Hertz and Spark Networks, the parent company of Christian Mingle and JDate.

The value investor also gave an update on some of his favourite picks — AIG, Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix.

We’ve included a copy of his slidedeck [via ValueWalk].

