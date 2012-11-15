Whitney Tilson's T2 Partners Bought More Apple And Netflix

Photo: Business Insider

Whitney Tilson, who runs T2 Partners, just filed his 13F quarterly report with the SEC. For the third-quarter ended September 30, Tilson increased his stake in Apple (13,600 call options and 6,147 shares). In the previous quarterly filing, he disclosed a stake of 545 shares in Apple.



T2 also increased its stake in Netflix. The filing shows 102,300 (call) and 66,123 shares. The Q2 13F shows the hedge fund had 9,995 shares of Netflix.

Tilson has experience on both the short and long sides of Netflix. Last month at the Value Investing Congress he laid out his long thesis for Netflix calling it a “better business than Amazon.”

T2 also has a new stake in Toll Brothers (248,000 shares (put)).

In the third quarter, T2 closed its positions in News Corp, Medtronic, Resource America and Interactive Brokers, the filing shows.

Just a reminder, hedge funds are only required to disclose their long equity positions in 13Fs. Short positions are not required to be disclosed.

