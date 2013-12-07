Here's Whitney Tilson's Presentation On What He's Learned From A Dozen Years From Short Selling

Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, who runs Kase Capital, gave a presentation to the Harvard Business School Club of New York this week about the lessons he’s learned from short selling.

Tilson said that he has two strong and conflicting feelings about shorting right now.

First, it’s been a painful business recently.

“It’s a horrible business, it’s cost me (and my investors) a fortune over the past 4 1/2 years, I wish I’d never heard of it, and every bone in my body wants to cover every stock I’m short and never short another stock again.”

Then again, there are obvious opportunities.

“In my 15-year career of professional investing, the only other times that have been as target-rich in terms of juicy, obvious shorts are late 1999/early 2000 and late 2007/early 2008 (and we all know how those ended…).”

Tilson said he can’t bring himself today to cover his shorts. He said covering them would be the “most boneheaded capitulation trade of all time.”

His presentation also features twelve reasons why you shouldn’t short stocks. It also includes five reasons why you need to short stocks. He also added some of his tips for shorting and stocks that he’s currently betting against.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.