Whitney Tilson On Our Period Of "Unusual Uncertainty" And The Two Stocks He's Wildly Bullish About

The U.S. economy is in a period of “unusual uncertainty” that could see country “muddle along” for two to seven more years, according to Whitney Tilson’s latest presentation (via Zero Hedge).



Beyond his concerns about the economy, Tilson remains bullish on two particularly companies in the U.S.: Berkshire Hathaway (thesis starts on slide 23) and Microsoft (thesis starts on slide 40).

Tilson also expands on yet another short he’s adding to his portfolio.

