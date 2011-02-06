Whitney Tilson's Latest Presentation On Why He's More Bullish Than Ever On Berkshire Hathaway

In his latest letter to investors, Whitney TIlson of hedge fund T2 Partners, offered a mea culpa of sorts for missing the latest leg of the rally — underperformance that was due in large part to his ill-fated short positions.



His long book, however, has done well, and among his top picks is Berkshire Hathaway, which he’s been a fan of seemingly forever.

In fact, he’s more bullish than ever on the stock, which he calls a 75-cent dollar that’s growing its operating businesses, without full credit from investors.

For example, investors aren’t appreciating the Burlington Northern acquisition, which is already contributing nicely to the business.

The intro Disclaimer The firm's history An eagle-eye look at the Berkshire empire The basic numbers The business, broken down by units Earnings of various lines Surprisingly, earnings growth has grown over time Burlington Northern was a monster Buffett really took advantage of the downturn of 2008 To value Berkshire, imagine splitting off the investments from the operating businesses The multiple is currently cheap Recently multiple have been particularly compressed But even with a conservative multiple, the stock is cheap In 12 months the stock could be 43% higher Some possible drivers of a share gain Obviously there are some unique risks (the stock market, the economy, Buffett's own future The bottom line though: the stock is just cheap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.