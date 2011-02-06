Whitney Tilson's Latest Presentation On Why He's More Bullish Than Ever On Berkshire Hathaway

In his latest letter to investors, Whitney TIlson of hedge fund T2 Partners, offered a mea culpa of sorts for missing the latest leg of the rally — underperformance that was due in large part to his ill-fated short positions.
His long book, however, has done well, and among his top picks is Berkshire Hathaway, which he’s been a fan of seemingly forever.
In fact, he’s more bullish than ever on the stock, which he calls a 75-cent dollar that’s growing its operating businesses, without full credit from investors.
For example, investors aren’t appreciating the Burlington Northern acquisition, which is already contributing nicely to the business.
