A Few Months Ago, Whitney Tilson Gave A Presentation That Predicted The Huge Netflix Turnaround We're seeing Today

Shares of Netflix are ripping today after the video rental and streaming company posted a surprise profit in the fourth-quarter.



The stock is trading up more than 37%.

Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson, who runs T2 Partners, is long Netflix.

Back in October at the high-profile Value Investing Congress, he gave a big presentation on some value stocks that he likes. In that presentation he touched upon Netflix.

We’ve included the excerpt in the slides that follow.

