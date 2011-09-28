Whitney Tilson Just Bought A Bunch Of Dell -- Here's Why

Photo: Dell.com

[Editor’s note: This story links to a very informative piece from Techinsider, that you should go read right now.]Whitney Tilson, who runs hedge fund T2 Partners, recently sold most of his position in Microsoft and made Dell his fifth-biggest position.



This sounds crazy, right? Hardware is a slow-growth low-margin business. The action is all in cloud computing and consumer Internet companies.

In a presentation he shared with Techinsidr Tilson explained why he likes Dell so much:

The stock is cheap. It’s trading at 5.3x trailing earnings, net of cash.

Expanding margins. Although revenues have been flat for the last couple of years, Dell has been relentless about cutting costs. As a result, free cash flow margins have gone from 2.4% in FY’09 to 7.6% now.

Well diversified. 50% of Dell’s business is from outside the U.S., and revenue is pretty evenly split between consumer (15%), small and mid-size businesses (23%), enterprise (29%), and public sector (30%). All of these segments are profitable — even consumer, which is not the case for competitors like HP.

Poised for market share gains. The uncertainty around HP and the shakeup in leadership there gives Dell a great chance to steal market share.

Overall, Tilson thinks it’s reasonable for Dell to trade between $21 and $28, which is quite a nice bump from its price of about $15 today.

Dell’s stock is up about more than 4% today, ahead of most other tech stocks.

GO READ THE FULL, DETAILED REPORT FROM TECHINSIDR>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.