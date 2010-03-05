Whitney Tilson Is Killing It So Far This Year

Thanks to marketfolly, we get a look inside Whitney Tilson’s T2 Partner’s February letter to investors. (It’s embedded below.)



The fund was up 7% in February (compared to the S&P’s 3.1%) and YTD T2 is up 5.3% (compared to S&P’s -0.6%).

They made money in February after Simon Properties acquired General Growth Properties – take that Hovde Partners.

(Hovde had a public war with Tilson over the value of GGP as a long term investment. Obviously Tilson won.)

Other big winners for T2 were Borders, which is up a whopping 65.1% in February. And Palm, which T2 shorted and watched tumble 41.4% last month.

T2 Partners-February Letter



