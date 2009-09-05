Tilson: No Housing "Bottom," Just The Mother Of All Head Fakes

Two months ago, when the first “upside surprise” came through on the Case Shiller housing index, Whitney Tilson pronounced it the “mother of all headfakes.” He’s sticking with that conclusion.



Here are Whitney’s key points:

The “bottom” in recent months is just a seasonal mix shift

Housing won’t bottom for at least another year

Short homebuilders and regional banks.

