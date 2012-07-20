Whitney Tilson's Kamikaze Investment Strategy

Photo: CNBC

The news today is that Whitney Tilson is splitting up from his long time hedge fund partner Glenn Tongue.Tilson said in a letter to investors that he plans to do less publicity and let his returns speak for themselves.



Tilson is a fixture on CNBC, so this will be a loss, but beyond his TV appearances, he and his fund were famous for their incredibly wild swings. Some quarters he’d be up huge. The next month or quarter he’d be crushed.

Why?

Basically basically T2 took on a wildly dangerous long-short investment strategy.

Here’s a list of his top 15 favourite longs from back in April:

1. Berkshire Hathaway

2. Iridium (stock & warrants)

3. Howard Hughes Corp.

4. Citigroup

5. Goldman Sachs

6. JC Penney

7. Netflix

8. SanDisk

9. AIG

10. Pep Boys

11. Alexander & Baldwin

12. Dell

13. Resource America

14. MRV Communications

15. Grupo Prisa (B)

So many of these stocks are “broken” in some way or another. Goldman, Citi, Iridium, AIG, Dell, and Netflix are some of the most dubious names around.

On the flipside, he was fond of shorting super-momentum names like Green Mountain, Lululemon, and others like that.

So he’d go long deep value broken names and go short the hottest momentum names in the world, but which he thought were overvalued.

That meant wild swings when momentum names ignored their overvaluation and kept moving against him, or when some beaten down name suddenly surged.

Wild times!

