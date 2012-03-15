WHITNEY TILSON: Greed At Goldman Is As Surprising As Hookers In Vegas

Photo: Wikipedia

A lot of people have been making a big stink about Greg Smith’s op-ed in the New York Times yesterday.In case you’ve been under a rock for the last 24 hours, Greg Smith was a Goldman Sachs banker who penned and published his resignation in the New York Times op-ed section. He described the workplace as “toxic and destructive,” and he emphasised that the firm’s top priority was making money.



To many, the latter point wasn’t exactly news. Well-known hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson chimed in on the matter in an email to client. From Bloomberg’s Christine Harper:

“The argument that Goldman has become increasingly profit-driven, sometimes at the expense of clients’ best interests, and that some employees use vulgar and disrespectful language, is hardly news,” Whitney Tilson, founder of hedge fund T2 Partners LLC, wrote in an e-mailed commentary. “What’s the next ‘shocking’ headline: ‘Prostitution in Vegas!?'”

