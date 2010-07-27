Here's Whitney Tilson's Awesome Presentation On Three Stocks He Loves Right Now

Hedge fund T2 Partners, home to Whitney Tilson and Glenn Tongue, have put together a presentation (via Market Folly) on the current state of the U.S. stock market and the possibilities inherent in investing in BP, BUD, and MSFT.



This presentation offers a succinct and excellent briefing on all three companies and the long term investing opportunities that may be in play for each.

