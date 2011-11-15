WHITNEY TILSON: Here's 6 Reasons I'm Long Netflix And Short Green Mountain

Whitney Tilson’s T2 Partners is currently long Netflix and short Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. Tilson notes that Netflix and Green Mountain share some similarities from an income statement perspective. (See below.) However, he thinks that’s just about all they have in common.



Photo: T2 Partners LLC

In a new report, Tilson outlines major differences between the two companies that justify his long and short positions. He also gives much credit to Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn for its devastating criticism of Green Mountain.

