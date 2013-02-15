T2 Partners 13F Includes New Stakes In Burger King And JCPenney

Photo: Bloomberg TV via YouTube

T2 Partners has filed its 13F for the fourth quarter with the SEC.The fund’s 13F includes holdings of funds managed by Zeke Ashton (the Tilson Dividend Fund) and Glenn Tongue (the Tilson Focus Fund and the Deerhaven Fund)



The fund’s latest moves remind us of Bill Ackman, the founder of $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management.

Anyway, according to the filing, T2 disclosed brand new stakes in Burger King Worldwide and JCPenney, both Ackman favourites.

The filing shows that T2 owned 25,983 shares of Burger King and 44,899 shares in JCPenney during the fourth quarter.

Correction: An earlier verison of this post incorrectly identified T2’s fund manager as Whitney Tilson. Tilson is now managing the Kase Fund, which he started managing seperately on July 1, 2012. He has never owned Burger King, JCPenney, MBIA or Herbalife.

