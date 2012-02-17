Whitney Houston's Funeral Will Be Live Streamed Online

screenshot



Whitney Houston‘s family may have may have nixed public ceremony plans at the Prudential centre in Newark, N.J. in place of a private invite-only ceremony at the New Hope Baptist Church, but that won’t stop fans from seeing the funeral in real time.

Houston’s publicist, Kristen Foster announced that there will be an internet live stream of the event for fans wishing to pay their respects, The Telegraph reported.

Anyone wishing to see the funeral can watch on livestream.com/aplive. A few satellite providers will be showing the services as well.

This follows news of a family dispute over where to put the body to rest. Houston’s mother, Cissy, and cousin, Dionne Warwick, wanted the singer buried in Atlanta where they thought she was happiest; however, other family members encouraged the Houston’s burial in her hometown of Newark.

The family settled on the singer’s local church which holds a maximum of 1,500 people as opposed to the Prudential centre arena’s 18,500 capacity.Services are set for noon Saturday.

