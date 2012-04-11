Whitney Houston's Funeral Cost Newark 5% Of The City's Police Budget

Many of Newark’s residents aren’t happy the city paid over $187,000 in security for Houston’s funeral.

Sure the fans will always love Whitney Houston; however, the city of Newark isn’t pleased with the late singer’s family at the moment.Houston’s February funeral cost the city of Newark $187,621 in police overtime, according to CBS News.



That’s five per cent of the city’s $4 million budget.

Many residents are upset Houston’s family didn’t foot the bill for the extra security and expenses.

“I think it’s absolutely ridiculous when you have people who are unemployed and homeless, people walking up and down the streets,” Newark resident Quincy Ruffin told CBS News.

They’re also upset because the media—and public—were ushered six blocks from the scene of the New Baptist Church where Houston’s funeral took place.

Here’s a breakdown of the figures by the numbers:

$4 million: Newark N.J.’s police overtime yearly budget.

$187,621: Total amount spent on police overtime.

200: the number of police officers stationed at New Baptist Church, the funeral. home and a family gathering at the Newark Club.

$9,000: the amount spent on police in Westfield where Houston was buried.

Also, see 9 things we learned from Whitney Houston’s 42-page autopsy report>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.