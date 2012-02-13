Whitney Houston's Early TV Commercials: She Could Really Sell It

Photo: AP

Whitney Houston wasn’t just the best-selling R&B artist of the 20th Century.She also used her compelling screen presence for a string of TV commercials for brands such as AT&T, Diet Coke and Sanyo.

At a very early stage of her career, before she was famous, she appeared in a 1983 campaign for Canada Dry.

And like a lot of American stars who need money but who don’t want to damage their artistic credibility in the West, she made a couple of Japanese commercials that weren’t seen in the U.S.

This, then, is her commercial back catalogue.



