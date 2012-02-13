Whitney Houston's Early TV Commercials: She Could Really Sell It

Jim Edwards
Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston wasn’t just the best-selling R&B artist of the 20th Century.She also used her compelling screen presence for a string of TV commercials for brands such as AT&T, Diet Coke and Sanyo.

At a very early stage of her career, before she was famous, she appeared in a 1983 campaign for Canada Dry.

And like a lot of American stars who need money but who don’t want to damage their artistic credibility in the West, she made a couple of Japanese commercials that weren’t seen in the U.S.

This, then, is her commercial back catalogue.

Canada Dry - 1983

She was 19 years old in this commercial.

Diet Coke - 1986

Willard Scott and Brooke Shields also starred in this spot.

Sanyo - 1990

Sanyo also sponsored a 1990 concert special, 'Live in Yokohama.'

AT&T - 1994

Houston was signed by AT&T during a phase in the telco war when companies competed to sign the biggest stars to endorse their brands. (Sprint had Candice Bergen and MCI used David Spade.)

Nishi - Unknown

Heroes of Hope brain tumour charity - 2011

This was one of the last commercials she did, and it's for a charity.

