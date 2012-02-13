Whitney Houston's Early TV Commercials: She Could Really Sell It

Photo: AP
Whitney Houston wasn’t just the best-selling R&B artist of the 20th Century.She also used her compelling screen presence for a string of TV commercials for brands such as AT&T, Diet Coke and Sanyo.
At a very early stage of her career, before she was famous, she appeared in a 1983 campaign for Canada Dry.
And like a lot of American stars who need money but who don’t want to damage their artistic credibility in the West, she made a couple of Japanese commercials that weren’t seen in the U.S.
This, then, is her commercial back catalogue.
Houston was signed by AT&T during a phase in the telco war when companies competed to sign the biggest stars to endorse their brands. (Sprint had Candice Bergen and MCI used David Spade.)
We have no idea what this commercial is for. Possibly some sort of consumer finance product? Send us an email if you know more about it so we can update this post: [email protected]
This was one of the last commercials she did, and it's for a charity.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.