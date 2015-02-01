Whitney Houston's Daughter Was Found Unresponsive In A Bathtub

Associated Press Whitney Houston and Bobbi Kristina Brown

ATLANTA (AP) — The daughter of late singer and entertainer Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub Saturday and taken to a hospital in the north Atlanta suburbs, police said.

Bobbi Kristina Brown was found by her husband and friend and given CPR, said Officer Lisa Holland, a spokeswoman for the Roswell Police Department. When police arrived, they gave Brown additional care until she was taken alive to North Fulton Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

A spokesman for Brown did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Brown’s mother, Whitney, was found unresponsive in a tub and died nearly three years ago in California. Brown is the daughter of Houston and R&B singer Bobby Brown.

