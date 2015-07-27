Whitney Houston's daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died

Bobbi Kristina Brown. Photo: Getty Images

Bobbi Kristina Brown died on Sunday, about seven months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub at her Atlanta townhouse.

Brown has been hospitalized for months in Atlanta and was eventually placed in hospice care before she passed away.

The 22 year-old was the only child of popular singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

Police discovered Brown “drowning” on January 31 in the house she shared with husband Nick Gordon.

“Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away July, 26 2015, surrounded by her family. She is finally at peace in the arms of God. We want to again thank everyone for their tremendous amount of love and support during these last few months,” Kristen Foster, a representative for the Houston family said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.