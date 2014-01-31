Whitney Houston's Super Bowl National Anthem Will Never Be Topped

In 1991, during the Persian Gulf War, Whitney Houston sang an incredible rendition of the national anthem. Houston also recorded the song and donated proceeds to charity, according to the New York Post.

We’re sorry Renee Fleming, while you may do a great rendition of the anthem yourself on Sunday, there’s no way you can top Whitney.

It’s getting dusty in here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

