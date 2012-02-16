A Realtor Is Using Whitney Houston's Death To Try And Sell Her $1.6 Million New Jersey Mansion

Photo: Trulia

It appears that realtors are already trying to capitalise on tragic death of Whitney Houston over the weekend to sell her old Mendham, N.J. mansion, the New York Post is reporting.The home is on the market for $1.6 million. It was first listed in 2009, and was the location for Houston’s 2005 reality show.



An advertisement for the five-bedroom home by Robert Cross of CarProperty.com reads:

With the recent passing of Whitney Houston in Beverly Hills, Calif., the day before the 2012 Grammy Awards show, it is with a heavy heart that we remind you of this great mansion. Whitney contacted us directly a few years ago about selling her house and even though she had it listed with various agents in New Jersey, we have kept the word out for her to car collectors, enthusiasts and the entertainment world.

Then it gets even more sleazy:

This house was also the scene of the activity that brought down this incredible musical diva over a 15-year cycle. The mansion was also used in the filming of a 2005 reality show in which she and her ex-husband appeared at the pinnacle of Whitney Houston’s fall from musical power and grace. With all of this incredible star studded history, if you owned this house you would always have these incredible stories to go with it. A great conversation piece for anyone.

Zillow has shared the listing photos with us.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.