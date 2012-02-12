Whitney Houston Dead At 48

Whitney Houston, six-time Grammy winner, has died at age 48 on the eve of the Grammy Awards.



From the Associated Press:

“Whitney Houston, who reigned as pop music’s queen until her majestic voice and regal image were ravaged by drug use, erratic behaviour and a tumultuous marriage to singer Bobby Brown, has died. She was 48.

Publicist Kristen Foster said Saturday that the singer had died, but the cause and the location of her death were unknown.”

According to TMZ, Houston passed away Saturday afternoon at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, where paramedics reportedly found the singer unresponsive in her hotel room.

“According to our sources, paramedics performed CPR but it did not work and she was pronounced dead at 3:55 PM,” TMZ reported. “Our sources say there were no signs of foul play. We’re told she was ID’ed by family and friends.”

Houston was set to attend close friend Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party tonight, which was just cancelled.

“He’s not having it anymore,” Davis’ label confirmed to JustJared.com. “It’s been canceled. Very unfortunate.”

Another source tells Just Jared, “There will instead be a close friends and family gathering/grieving tonight.”

Houston had one child, Bobbi Kristina, with husband Bobby Brown and had won six Grammy Awards, two Emmy Awards, 30 Billboard Music Awards and 22 American Music Awards thoughout her career.

