Coroner's Report Says Whitney Houston Died From Drowning

Photo: Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com

Reuters has reported that the cause of Whitney Houston’s death was accidental drowning. A press release from the the Los Angeles Coroner’s office states that the effects of both heart disease and cocaine contributed to her death.The report, however, raises more questions than answers.



According to the toxicology report, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Flexeril and Benadryl were found in her system. However, only cocaine was ruled to contribute to her passing.

So how could Houston have drowned while cocaine was in her system?

Since the latter three drugs are all sedatives, it’s possible they lulled her to sleep despite the cocaine intake.

You can view the press release here.

A full report will be available in two weeks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.