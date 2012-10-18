Starbucks Barista Vanishes During Her Five-Minute Drive To Work

Photo: KATU

Whitney Heichel, a 21-year-old Starbucks barista, left for work Tuesday but never arrived at the coffee shop.Police in Heichel’s hometown of Gresham, Oregon have deemed her disappearance suspicious. The woman’s black SUV was found abandoned in a parking lot with the windows broken, local station KATU reported.



Heichel apparently left her apartment at 6:45 a.m. yesterday for her 7 a.m. Starbucks shift. She hasn’t been seen since.

Her husband, Clint said that yesterday was a normal morning, with Heichel kissing him goodbye and leaving for Starbucks, which was just five minutes away from their home.

He began to worry when he learned his wife didn’t show up for work and wasn’t responding to text messages.

DON’T MISS: FORMER PRISONER: My Only Choice Was To Join The Aryan Brotherhood >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.