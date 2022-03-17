Whitmer kidnapping plot suspect wanted to tie her up to a table and take pictures like it was ‘the biggest drug bust’: FBI

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

One of the four suspects in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted to tie her up to a table.

He wanted to take photos like it was “the biggest drug bust,” according to a secret FBI recording.

The recording was played to a jury on Thursday in a Grand Rapids federal court.

A suspect in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted to tie her up to a table and take pictures like it was “the biggest drug bust,” according to a secret FBI recording played for jurors on Thursday during a criminal trial.

Adam Fox wanted to restrain Whitmer to a table and pose for a picture “like we just made the biggest drug bust,” The Associated Press reported.

During Fox’s trial in a Grand Rapids federal court, jurors listened to the secret recording by FBI Agent Mark Schweers. Schweers met with Fox while pretending to be someone with “like-minded views” and secretly recorded the conversation, according to The AP.

“We want her flex-cuffed on a table while we all pose and get our pictures taken like we just made the biggest drug bust in… history,” Fox said of Whitmer, according to the report.

The trial of the four men who were accused of an elaborate plot to kidnap Whitmer began earlier in March.

Fox was charged with conspiracy, along with Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. The men were apparently protesting the Democratic governor’s strict COVID-19 mandates during the height of the pandemic in the state.

Prosecutors alleged that the four men took steps to prepare for the kidnapping, but were eventually stopped by the FBI.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.