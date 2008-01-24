Whitman Officially Out At eBay (EBAY)

It’s official: eBay chief Meg Whitman will retire effective March 31. Auctions president John Donahoe will replace her as president and CEO. Whitman will keep her spot on eBay’s board. More to come… Release
See Also:
Fixing eBay: Our Four Step Plan
Interview With eBay’s John Donahoe, Possible Next CEO
Yes, Amazon Should Buy eBay
eBay’s Real Problem
eBay May Announce Fee Change Next Week, Experts Worried
SAI’s Complete eBay Coverage
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.