Mobster Whitey Bulger Found Guilty Of Racketeering And Conspiracy

Notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger has been found guilty of money laundering, racketeering, murder, conspiracy, and drug distribution, a jury announced Monday afternoon.

The 83-year-old faced a 32-count indictment relating to his criminal activities spanning decades.

Boston.com has a list of all the charges against Bulger and which he’s been found guilty of. The Boston Globe also has this great infographic explaining the complex verdict.

Bulger plans to appeal the conviction, his lawyer said.

He was accused of participating in 19 murders, six extortions, and conspiring to sell drugs, according to The Globe.

Bulger is expected to get a life sentence. He was found guilty of 11 of the murders he was accused of participating in, according to the Associated Press.

Reporters in the courtroom say Bulger showed very little emotion as the verdict was being read. He reportedly gave the thumbs-up sign to his family on his way out of court.

The infamous mobster spent 16 years on the run before being captured in Santa Monica, Calif. in 2011.

The jury deliberated for five days. There’s been an overwhelming amount of evidence in the case, as WBZ radio reporter Lana Jones points out:

This is trial day 41. 72 witnesses. 840 exhibits. 35 days of testimony. #bulger #wbz

— Lana Jones (@Lanawbz) August 12, 2013

