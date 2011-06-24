'Everybody's Got An Occupation' And Other Hilarious Reactions To The Capture Of Whitey Bulger

Boston.com went to Southie to check out resident’s reactions to the arrest of gangster James “Whitey” Bulger (the inspiration for Jack Nicholson‘s character in “The Departed”).



They are… varied.

“Yep, we got Whitey. If they can catch Osama bin Laden, they can catch anybody.”

“Why wouldn’t you want a murderer caught?”

“No reaction, I could care less.”

“He was a mobster but so what? Everybody’s got an occupation.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.