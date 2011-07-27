White Americans Are A Record 20 Times Wealthier Than Black Americans

Photo: Pew Research centre

The wealth gap between white and black Americans is the widest it has been in the 25 years since the government has kept figures on net worth.The median net worth of a white household was $113,149 in 2009. The same figure for black households is only $5,677.



Not only is the gap terrifyingly wide, it is also getting worse. The recession and housing crash took a much greater toll on blacks and Hispanics.

The Pew Research centre crunched data from an economic questionnaire in the 2010 Census, the most comprehensive data available on wealth and race. The data here shatters any illusion of racial equality in this country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.