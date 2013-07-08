Whitehaven's $767 Million Maules Creek Project Was Picketed By Protesters Today

After Whitehaven Coal got the final go-ahead last week to build its Maules Creek mine in Northwest NSW, protesters formed a picket line this morning, forcing workers off the job.

Protesters say it will destroy aboriginal heritage sites. Whitehaven said there had been extensive consultation and a detailed Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Impact Assessment was included in the proposal, according to AAP.

Whitehaven is permitted to extract up to 13 million tonnes of coal per annum and rail 12.4 million tonnes from the site each year.

