Whitehaven Coal Got The Final OK To Build Its $767 Million Maules Creek Project

Whitehaven coal told the market this afternoon it had received the go-ahead for its $767 million Maules Creek mine.

Photo: Getty/ Daniel Berehulak

Shares were up six cents to $2.30 this afternoon after the announcement. The market was up 0.9%.

Construction on the site will begin next week and coal sales are expected by the second half of 2014, according to the company’s statement.

“The project is one of the most significant investments currently underway in regional NSW,” said Managing director Paul Flynn.

The Federal Government had given conditional approval in February this year.

