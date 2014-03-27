Microsoft Employees Are Selling Their White Xbox Ones For Thousands On EBay

Ahead of the Xbox One’s release last November, a number of Microsoft employees received white consoles with the words, “I made this.”

It’s a pretty cool one-of-a-kind gift that isn’t available to the public, until now.

Months after the next-generation consoles release, a few of those white Xbox Ones have popped up for sale on eBay. If you want your hands on one of the white consoles, they’re not cheap.

Two of the listings we found are asking for $1,800 and $2,700.

PCMag reports 10 employee exclusive consoles have been spotted on eBay with the most expensive one retailing for more than $US3,000.

The Xbox One retails for $499.

Here are a few images of the white console:

Unlike the standard green box, employees received their Xbox One’s black boxes with a specially designed cover.

Both the controllers and the console are labelled with the words, “I Made This.”

We reached out to Microsoft for comment.

According to a Microsoft spokesperson, it sounds like the company is ok with employees selling off their exclusive hardware.

“The custom-white Xbox One consoles gifted to our launch team were tokens of appreciation. Microsoft did not set resale restrictions on these consoles.”

