2 Fat White Truffles Just Sold For $125,000

A pair of white truffles sold for $US125,000 at a charity auction in Alba, Italy, on Sunday. The two rare fungi were harvested and sold together to a phone buyer in Hong Kong.

Together they weigh 2.2 pounds.

White truffles are incredibly rare, growing in the forests of northern Italy as well as parts southern France, Croatia, and Slovenia. Alba is one of the most famous regions to find truffles; they are generally hunted in October and November. The auction where this particular truffle was sold coincides with the Alba White Truffle Fair, which takes place from mid-October to mid-November.

